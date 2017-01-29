Azealia Banks Posts Rihanna's Phone Number Amid Social Media Feud

Azealia Banks is calling out Rihanna in more ways than one.

During a day of digital battle with the Grammy winner, the rapper shared a screenshot of the "Kiss It Better" singer's phone number to her 446,000 followers. "Bombs away!" Banks captioned the photo. The number has since been disconnected and Banks later deleted the screenshot.

The move is the most recent amid an ongoing social media feud between the two women that began over the weekend when Azealia directed an Instagram message at Rihanna "and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public."

The note was in regard to President Donald Trump's executive order that in part banned citizens from seven countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, from entering the United States for 90 days.