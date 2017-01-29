Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
These are what dreams are made of!
Hilary Duff and rumored boyfriend Matthew Koma made their first red carpet appearance together Saturday night. The duo attended Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont wearing all-black outfits. The couple posed for pictures on the red carpet together, but once inside the soiree they also snapped a few pictures while sipping on celebratory cocktails.
Before getting to know Koma, the "Come Clean" songstress dated Rise Nation founder Jason Walsh for about five months. The actress opened up in Cosmopolitan's February issue and confessed, "I've never been a good dater."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
After her four-year marriage to Mike Comrie came to an end in 2014, she lined up a few Tinder dates the following year. But, the "Sparks" singer didn't feel any, well...sparks.
"I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to," the actress-singer admitted. "I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."
Although she went into the New Year a single woman, Duff doesn't complain about how any of her previous relationships ended. She and Walsh are amicable, and she's best friends with Comrie, with whom she shares son Luca.
"Mike's amazing. We're so ingrained in each other's lives. I wouldn't choose anyone else to co-parent with," she told Cosmo. "We are really good friends and care a lot about each other."
It sounds like Duff has figured it all out.