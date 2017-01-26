Zooey Deschanel Is Pregnant! New Girl Star Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jacob Pechenik

2017 just got a whole lot sweeter for Zooey Deschanel.

The New Girl star is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik, according to Us Weekly.

Fans of the Hollywood couple know that the duo is already proud parents to a young daughter named Elsie Otter Pechenik who has already had such a huge impact on their lives.

"She is really special. She's saying some words. She says a lot of words but she's really obsessed with hats right now," Zooey recently shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "My mom wears hats a lot and we had dinner with her and as soon as my mom came out, my daughter said, ‘hat! hat!'"

Recently, the actress also opened up about balancing work and family. As so many moms know, it can be hard saying goodbye to your youngest family member before a full day on set.