Watch Belinda Serenade Boyfriend Criss Angel and His Family at a Holiday Party

Twitter
Because it doesn't get any more romantic than being serenaded?
Just ask Criss Angel who had his "amor" Belinda sing to him and his family.
It all started when the 27-year-old Baywatch star sang the timeless class "Si Nos Dejan." The 49-year-old magician was moved as his family clapped and cheered. He gave Belinda a kiss and proceeded to ask her to sing just one more song and said, "Do one more! Whatever you want."
The singer then spoke with the group to see which song they could perform next and that's when she began to sing Alejandro Fernández's "Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella."
In the middle of her impromptu performance, Belinda made her way to Angel's mother, Dimitra Sarantakos. That's when the two held hands and the star sang the remainder of the song to her.
In the video, which was captured by the illusionist's older brother, you can hear him say, "Let me tell you something, what you just did for our mom is so special, Belinda."
The star graciously replied, "With all my heart."
It's not clear when the two actually began dating, but Belinda was featured in Criss Angel: Trick's Up, which aired in October 2016. A month after that, Angel posted a photo of the two with Kylie Jenner and Tyga. In the beginning of this year, he revealed his deep love for Belinda with a tweet that said, "Happy New Year @belindapop Mi Amor! Your the love of my life!!!"