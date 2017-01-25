Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Break Up After Two Years of Marriage

Another Hollywood love story has come to an end.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have split after two years of marriage, People reports. The former couple shares one child together, a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauric born shortly before Scarlett and Romain tied the knot in 2014.

A source tells the outlet the two have been separated since summer.

Johansson and Dauriac kept their relationship extremely private since news of their romance broke in 2012. One year later, E! News confirmed the French art collector had popped the question with a vintage art deco ring.

As for their nuptials, the now-exes' closest family and friends gathered for an intimate ceremony held on a ranch in Montana on Oct. 1, 2016. Their daughter was present for the festivities, which included horseback riding, hiking and attending a rodeo show.