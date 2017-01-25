Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80; Sitcom Star Became the Iconic Independent Career Women

Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on with her smile and reminded an entire generation that self-fulfillment was the secret to happiness.

The seven-time Emmy winner, whose eponymous 1970s sitcom idealized the single lady lifestyle and became one of the all-time classic ensemble comedies, has died. She was 80.

"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine," her rep said in a statement to E! News. "A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile."

Moore had been in poor health for some time and had been hospitalized in Connecticut with complications from diabetes.

The star of stage and screen had a unique career arc that saw her play both consummate housewife Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s before she became the beret-tossing career gal Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.