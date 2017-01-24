Sundance 2017: How Nnamdi Asomugha Aged 20 Years In Crown Heights

Crown Heights didn't have a big budget so aging the cast about two decades wouldn't be easy.

Or maybe it was.

The independent film follows the true story of Colin Warner (Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield), a young man from Trinidad who spent 20 years in prison for a 1980 murder in Brooklyn that he didn't commit. Former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha plays Carl King, Colin's best friend who dedicated his life to proving his innocence.

You can't help but notice the eyeglasses that Asomugha wears throughout the movie.