Quantico Fans, Ryan May Not Be the Only One Who's Broken Bad

If you were stunned by Quantico's last major reveal before going on hiatus that Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) had broken bad and was working with the terrorists, you might want to brace yourselves because from the sound of things, he's hardly the only character on the ABC thriller who's going to test the boundaries between good and bad as the show returns for the second half of season two in its new timeslot, Mondays at 10 p.m.
"I think this is, kind of, the hook. Everyone is waiting for answers, and on the 23rd of January, you definitely are going to have an answer on what the hell Ryan is doing there. We also have seen Nimah talking, working with the masked men," Yasmine Al Massri, who stars as twins Nimah and Raina Amin, told E! News ahead of the big midseason return. "There are a lot of questions about what is the exact involvement our characters have with the masked men, with the CIA, with the AIC. I think the interesting thing about the plot when we come back…is really, you question yourself more about who you can trust. Who are the good guys? Who are the bad guys? Everything is moving so fast."
"The theme of this season is, sometimes you have to do bad to do good. So, I think every character actually goes through a grey area and sort of mines that grey area, decides whether they're comfortable in it or not. So I think you'll kind of see everybody cycle through," creator Josh Safran explained. "I'm not saying everybody's a terrorist, but I'm saying they will deal with moral quandaries on an episode by episode basis."
As for how Ryan's involvement with terrorist organization Citizens Liberation Front will affect his relationship with Alex (Priyanka Chopra), don't expect that to unfold in any way you'd expect.
"This year we made a conscious effort, they're adults," Safran continued. "In their relationship, they actually approach things in a more adult manner, even when things change—even when it's revealed that he's a terrorist, it doesn't end in screaming matches. They have good, deep, real conversations about this year."
And besides, who's to say Alex isn't also sympathetic to the cause? (OK, she's probably not, but on this show, you never really know...)
"It's the Josh Safran world," Al Massri teased. "We're going to keep you on your toes and you're going to keep wondering every week, but instead of Sunday, it's going to be a Monday."
Quantico returns on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. on ABC.