KeKe Palmer Accuses Trey Songz of ''Sexual Intimidation'' After She Allegedly Didn't Authorize Her Cameo in a Music Video

When it comes to Trey Songz, Keke Palmer isn't mincing words.

The Scream Queens actress and singer took to Instagram on Saturday, slamming the R&B artist for including her cameo in a music video when she allegedly did not authorize its use. The music video in question is Trey Songz and Fabolous' remix to the Travis Scott and Young Thug song, "Pick Up the Phone," which was released on YouTube yesterday.

In the lengthy message, Palmer accuses Trey (real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson) of using food, alcohol and a "little sexual intimidation" to coerce her into appearing the visual project.

"This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict," Palmer writes. "Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time."