Michelle Obama, First Lady of Style: A Look Back at Her Fashion Legacy

As the first African-American FLOTUS, Michelle was dedicated to diversity, and inclusion was consistently threaded through her style choices. Tracey Reese, an African-American woman, Naeem Khan, an Indian-American man, Joseph Altuzarra, who has a Chinese-American mother and French Basque father and Marc Jacobs, an advocate for the LGBTQ community, are just a few of the designers that made their White House debut dressing the first lady.

American fashion brands Thom Browne, Brandon Maxwell, Zac Posen, Alice & Olivia and Calvin Klein are also a part of her extensive list of designers.

In her last Vogue cover as first lady, the mother of two said, "It all boils down to comfort level: If I'm going to make you comfortable, then I have to be comfortable first...There are definitely designers that I love, people I love to work with. And who they are as people matters. Are they good people? Do they treat their staff well? Do they treat my staff well? Are they young? Can I give them a boost? But! When all of that is equal . . . is it cute?!"