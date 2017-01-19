Ariel Winter Poses Topless and Reveals the Advice Sofia Vergara Gave Her About Loving Her Curves

Ariel Winter is posing topless, and while some of you may have some remarks to make about that, she really doesn't care.

The 18-year-old actress stripped down for a photo spread with Self, looking and feeling more confident than ever. In fact, Winter opened up about her struggle with body-shamers and how she's learned to live her life the way she wants to, despite the haters.

"Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem," she admitted to the publication. "I had a hard time finding confidence within myself."