Puffer Jackets: How to Style Your Down Coat Like Kendall Jenner

ESC: Puffer Jackets, Kendall Jenner

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The inevitable outer layer isn't always the most flattering.

If you live in (or are just visiting) below-freezing temperatures, it can often feel like all sense of personal style gets tossed out the window once you throw on a big, poufy jacket. But there are three celebs in particular who've recently proved you can, in fact, sport a puffer coat and still look fashionable doing it (without feeling like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Violet Beauregarde, the minute she turns into a human blueberry).

Kendall Jenner's metallic coat is just the thing to get your wheels turning on alternate outfit ideas. Sure, the great thing about outerwear is that it can, if you want it to, hide what's going on underneath, but with this particular jacket, you have to take control of the ensemble, so it doesn't wear you. And because Kenny's already making all kinds of style statements by rocking that gold shade, she's keeping the look underneath simple (as should you) in a white tee, straight-leg jeans and chic scarf around her neck.

ESC: Puffer Jackets, Kendall Jenner

Clothes Cheap Vogue Metallic Quilted Down Coat with Detachable Hood, $50; Topshop Moto Dark Blue Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $75; Mango Cotton T-shirt, $16; Roberto Cavalli Galaxy Garden Printed Silk Scarf, $120; Macy's Candence Sock Pointed-Toe Booties, $99

ESC: Puffer Jackets, Olivia Palermo

Robert Kamau/GC Images

If it's the weekend and you've got errands to run, sporting a longer coat like Olivia Palermo 's lends itself best to an athleisure look. Throw on a pair of leather leggings, your warmest (this is important so you can keep your jacket open), most comfortable, most oversized sweater and call it a day! Add high-top sneakers or boots for added warmth and top it all off with a cute handbag.

ESC: Puffer Jackets, Olivia Palermo

McQ Alexander McQueen Paneled Snake-Print Leather Shoulder Bag, $286; Topshop Wet-Look Leggings, $35; Aldo Romea High-Top Sneaker, $60; H&M Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $35; Duvetica Corcira Quilted Shell Down Coat, $400

ESC: Puffer Jackets, Sarah Che

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If jeans or leather leggings just won't cut it at your office, you're going to need one last outfit idea. Take it from blogger Sara Che and go for a little something more elevated underneath your coat—like a dress! A fitted, long-sleeved midi is just the thing to contrast the puffiness of your outerwear. For an added punch of personality, choose a puffer with a killer pattern (like camo!). 

ESC: Puffer Jackets, Sarah Che

SAM Jetset Camp Puffer Jacket, $595; Matt & Nat Brave Faux Leather Backpack, $98; Adidas Advantage Women's Sneakers, $60; Ray-Ban Original Aviator Sunglasses, $150; Line Claudia Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $99

Now get out there and show the world being warm doesn't mean being boring.

