Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Now Twinning: See Their Brunette to Blond Hair Transformations

Maybe Katy Perry has been spending a little too much time with Orlando Bloom...
The pop sensation debuted a newly dyed, bleached blond bob Saturday night while attending artist Sham Ibrahim's new gallery exhibit in Palm Springs, one day after she threw an epic surprise birthday bash for her boyfriend.
The bold color totally suits Katy, since she's actually a natural blond and is now totally twinning with the British actor. Orlando went from brunette to blond a few months ago, and let's face it, he'd look hot, hot, hot with just about any hair color.
The same goes for Katy, but of course. And given the "This Is How We Do" singer's love of wild wigs and colorful 'dos, the hair switch-up is no major surprise.
During Bloom's 40th birthday celebration, the celeb received one extra special surprise—a visit from his mom!
He shared a sweet photo of the pair hugging each other on Instagram last night, which he captioned, "best gift ever surprise visit from me mum."
As for the shindig itself, guests including Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux mixed and mingled in their very own onesies decorated with Orlando's face all over them. Katy shared a video of the birthday boy blowing out the candles on a cake with a massive owl on top of it.
Most party details were kept pretty hush-hush, but when it comes to lovebirds like Katy and Orlando, you can bet they celebrated his special day in a very big way.
Matching dye jobs is just another day in the life for these two, after all.