Becca Tilley and Other Bloggers Share Their Healthy Eating and Fitness Tips

Social Handles: @ToneItUp and @KarenaKatrina

What is your healthy New Year's resolution for 2017?

Katrina: No fried foods! It's in a lot more things than you may think! I started no fried foods at the beginning of October and have been going ever since. I feel great!

Karena: Lately, I've been slipping a bit on my nutrition because sometimes life just gets in the way. My NY resolution is to get back on track with our Tone It Up Challenge and keep my meals, lean, clean, and green!

What's the one unhealthy food item can you not resist, no matter what?

Katrina: Chocolate!

Karena: Pancakes!

What's your healthy food swap for that food?

Katrina: If I'm craving chocolate, I'll get dark chocolate that is at least 70 percent cocoa and eat a few squares. Chocolate actually has a ton of healthy antioxidant benefits, but opting for the bar that contains zero or little sugar is best.

Karena: I love making Perfect Fit Pancakes. It contains organic, non-GMO Perfect Fit Protein, egg whites, almond milk and banana. It's such a sweet treat that is amazing for rebuilding your muscles post-workout, too!

What trendy health craze are you most excited to try in 2017 and why?

Karena: I've been hearing a lot about "souping" over juicing. I love my green juices, but without the fiber that's removed during the juicing process, it can spike blood sugar levels. Soups still have the fiber needed to release carbohydrates more slowly into your system.

Any other genius hacks for staying on track and healthy in the New Year?

Katrina: Sunday meal prep! Getting yourself ready for the week ahead is so important to helping you achieve your goals. We pre-cook quinoa, cut veggies and grill our lean proteins so that we can easily throw together lunch and dinner.