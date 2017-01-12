Coco & Ice-T Light Up Talking About Chanel's Milestones: "She Bit Me"

Coco and Ice-T's little girl Chanel is growing up so fast and already getting sassy!
The two lit up talking about their 13-month-old daughter, their first child together, in an interview with E! News at an event celebrating his show Law & Order: SVU's 400th-episode milestone and its TV Guide magazine cover.
And speaking of milestones, little Chanel has reached many, some of which her parents have been documented on Instagram, including on her own personal page.
"This week, she got four molars in one day," Coco told E! News exclusively. "In one day! I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'What?'"
And little Chanel can give 2007 viral video star Charlie a run for his money.
"She seriously bit me the other night, too," Ice-T said. "So I'm laying on the bed...she's picking my fingers and all that and my finger managed to get into her mouth and she just [bites] and I'm like, 'Yo!' Like, 'What's really good?'"
Chanel, who was born in November 2015 weighing just 5.7 pounds, cut her first tooth in August, at age nine months.
Babies cutting their first teeth is also painful for parents; With new teeth comes crying, crying and more crying.
"I'm trying to get Chanel's mind off of teething by dressing her up it seems to be working," read a Jan. 9 post on the child's Instagram page. "It's been rough #13monthsold."
Coco and Ice-T also said Chanel is trying to perfect her walking.
"She's trying to get her balance down," he said. "She's walking from furniture object to another object."
A photo of Chanel at age 10-and-a-half months standing up and holding onto the edge of a white seat was posted on Instagram in October.
"A little wobbly but I can pull myself up!!!" the caption read.
"She's almost there," Coco said, adding, "With the crawling, she's everywhere. The other day I was in the bathroom and I was trying to find Chanel...and I found her, she's got like a toy Bentley in her room and I found her inside the Bentley."
A photo of Chanel inside her sweet whip was posted on her Instagram page Tuesday.
"Lucky she didn't drive off," Ice-T said, adding, "She's the best baby. The best."