Coco & Ice-T Light Up Talking About Chanel's Milestones: "She Bit Me"

Coco and Ice-T's little girl Chanel is growing up so fast and already getting sassy!

The two lit up talking about their 13-month-old daughter, their first child together, in an interview with E! News at an event celebrating his show Law & Order: SVU's 400th-episode milestone and its TV Guide magazine cover.

And speaking of milestones, little Chanel has reached many, some of which her parents have been documented on Instagram, including on her own personal page.

"This week, she got four molars in one day," Coco told E! News exclusively. "In one day! I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'What?'" 

Photos

Ice-T & Coco's Cutest Pictures of Baby Chanel

And little Chanel can give 2007 viral video star Charlie a run for his money.

"She seriously bit me the other night, too," Ice-T said. "So I'm laying on the bed...she's picking my fingers and all that and my finger managed to get into her mouth and she just [bites] and I'm like, 'Yo!' Like, 'What's really good?'"

Daddy is funny.....

A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on

Chanel hanging with daddy at work today..She's having fun on the set

A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on

Chanel, who was born in November 2015 weighing just 5.7 pounds, cut her first tooth in August, at age nine months.

Working on my splits but really proud of my 1st tooth.... Headband- @princessgoogoosboutique Custom Onesies- @shopb.rose

A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on

Babies cutting their first teeth is also painful for parents; With new teeth comes crying, crying and more crying.

"I'm trying to get Chanel's mind off of teething by dressing her up it seems to be working," read a Jan. 9 post on the child's Instagram page. "It's been rough #13monthsold."

Photos

Coco's Pregnancy Pics

Posing is what I do! I got it from my mama?? Romper by- @spoiledtots Headband- @miracle_bowtique Shoes- @chantelandco

A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on

Coco and Ice-T also said Chanel is trying to perfect her walking.

"She's trying to get her balance down," he said. "She's walking from furniture object to another object."

A photo of Chanel at age 10-and-a-half months standing up and holding onto the edge of a white seat was posted on Instagram in October.

"A little wobbly but I can pull myself up!!!" the caption read.

I little wobbly but I can pull myself up!!! Cute bloomers by - @beckaloofashions

A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on

"She's almost there," Coco said, adding, "With the crawling, she's everywhere. The other day I was in the bathroom and I was trying to find Chanel...and I found her, she's got like a toy Bentley in her room and I found her inside the Bentley."

A photo of Chanel inside her sweet whip was posted on her Instagram page Tuesday.

"Lucky she didn't drive off," Ice-T said, adding, "She's the best baby. The best."

