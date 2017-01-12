Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is Very Unimpressed by Tom Brady's Impression of Him

Perhaps impressions are best left with comedians.

Tom Brady has teamed up with Under Armour to sell performance-enhancing sleepwear (snazzy term for recovery pajamas), so he decided to reach out to "very good friend" Dwayne Johnson for a little help. The Rock never fails to sell plenty of gym paraphernalia and has even created an alarm clock app to help people wake up for exercise, so the partnership made sense. (The Rock's own deal with Under Armour also probably had a thing or two to do with it.)

But the New England Patriots quarterback though it best to try to woo The Rock by impersonating his famous line.