Ashton Kutcher Is ''So Proud'' of Natalie Portman for Speaking Out Against Gender Wage Gap

Ashton Kutcher is on Natalie Portman's side.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire U.K., the actress revealed she earned three times less than her male co-star in the 2011 rom-com No Strings Attached.

"I wasn't as pissed as I should have been," the Jackie star told the mag. "I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

Kutcher has since spoken out on Twitter, sharing a message of support for Portman and gender equality. "So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!" the actor wrote online Wednesday, also sharing a link to the interview.