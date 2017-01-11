Why Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Took Their Romance Public So Soon

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's new relationship was unveiled recently and E! News has learned that the two had initially wanted to keep it a secret, but later changed their minds.
The two were photographed kissing outside L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi Tuesday after going on a dinner date. Selena and the fellow singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have just recently begun to see each other romantically and are taking it slow, E! News has learned exclusively.
"At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret," a source said. "But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."
The new romance comes after Selena took a break from the spotlight last year to seek treatment for depression and other side effects of her chronic lupus. It also comes about two months after it was revealed The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid broke up after dating on and off since 2015.
"Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and Abel was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album," a second source told E! News. "Abel and Bella also were on and off towards the end of their relationship, so getting into something brand new was not what Abel was looking for."
And it appears The Weeknd has had a crush on Selena for quite some time.
"Abel though always had a thing for Selena," the source said. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other."
The Weeknd and Bella reunited onstage at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, with him performing as she walked the runway in lingerie, marking her VS debut.
This marked The Weeknd's second time performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Both he and Selena performed at the 2015 event.
Bella told E! News before the 2016 show that there is "no awkwardness" between her and her ex, adding, "He is my best friend."
"Abel and Bella are on good terms," the second source told E! News.