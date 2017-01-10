Kim Kardashian's Newest Family Photos of Saint and North West Will Brighten Your Day

Family is Kim Kardashian's No. 1 priority these days.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stunner returned to Instagram Tuesday afternoon with two brand new photos of hubby Kanye West and their two little ones, North West and Saint West. Both snapshots bear a similar resemblance to the set of images she shared shortly after making her social media comeback three months after the robbery in Paris.

In one photograph, Kim cuddles up on an olive green couch in an oversized white T-shirt dress and fuzzy sandals while watching North, 3, and her little brother, 1, look outside a window.

The second image features the "Ultralight Beam" rapper, dressed casually in a baseball cap and sweat shirt, holding Saint. "my boys," Kardashian captioned the moment.