Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make Rare Public Appearance at 2017 Golden Globes After-Party

Mom and dad are out on the town.

Following the 2017 Golden Globes, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody made a rare public appearance Sunday night at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The 30-year-old Gossip Girl alum stood out in the crowd in a long-sleeved white Galvan gown with a plunging neckline paired with royal blue heels, honey blond tresses and a bold red lip. Her husband of three years looked just as dapper in a slate suit while rocking the standout male trend of the evening—a full beard.

It was a year and a half ago that the A-list pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Arlo Day Brody. The low-key couple shocked fans when they decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony in February 2014 after nine months of dating and a 3-month engagement.

Most recently, the Making History actress took to Instagram to kick off the new year in style by popping a bottle of champagne.