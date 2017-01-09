Casey Affleck Reacts to Winning His First Golden Globe: It's "It's All Pretty Dazzling"

Casey Affleck was elated to take home his very first Golden Globe Sunday night.

The actor, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Manchester by the Sea, opened up to E! News at the Amazon after-party and gushed about his first-time win.

"It's really nice. To hear my name called was a kind of other worldly, surreal, strange experience," Casey said.

Although there was plenty of buzz surrounding his film before the Golden Globes, Casey still didn't expect to win. "This was a very different room," he added. "This was a room full of people who are very, very impressive and have been for years. They have a lot of presence and you're sitting next to them and watching them on stage, and Meryl Streep makes that speech and people are up there saying incredible things."