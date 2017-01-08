Emotional Emma Stone Dedicates Best Actress Win to the ''Dreamers'' at 2017 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
This isn't a dream, Emma Stone.
The actress just won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in La La Land at the 2017 Golden Globes. Her award adds to the growing list of honors received by the blockbuster musical, including a win for Ryan Gosling (Best Actor) and Damien Chazelle (Best Director).
Looking beautiful as always, an emotional Stone, who was greeted with applause and a standing ovation by Andrew Garfield, took the stage to thank those closest to her for this award.
"Thank you. Oh, boy. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this. And I have to start by thanking my amazing mom. Thank you, mom, for everything. I moved here 13 years ago this week, and without my mom and my dad and my brother, who has put up with me his whole life, thank you, Spence, you're the best. To Doug, who has been my rock for 12 years. And holly and Michelle and Megan and Greta, thank you for everything."
She continued, "And to Lionsgate and our producers for taking a chance on this guy Damien Chazelle saying he wanted to make a modern original musical, that was sort of a crazy notion. Thank you for that. Thank you, Damien, for this opportunity and for your vision and your dedication and your passion. And Ryan for being the best partner a girl could ask for. And to Mandy Moore, our choreographer, for your brilliance and patience. And everyone on our crew."
Stone concluded, "This is a film for dreamers. And I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world. And that's what this movie is about. So to any creative person who has had a door slammed in their face, either metaphorically or physically, or actors who have had their auditions cut off, or waited for a callback that didn't come, or anybody, anywhere really, that feels like giving up sometimes, but finds it in themselves to get up and keep moving forward, I share this with you. Thank you so much for this. Thank you."