Why Chrissy Teigen Decided to Take a Seat in the Middle of the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Some people just need to take a quick breather from battling the red carpet...Isn't that right, Chrissy Teigen?!
The model and her hubby John Legend decided to take a seat right in the middle of the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, giving Ryan Reynolds a high-five from down below (literally). But the Deadpool star nor his wife Blake Lively seemed to mind at all—they were cracking up at Teigen's smart move.
In fact, the new mama and her musical beau even decided to stay seated for their interview with E! News' Ryan Seacrest, catching Black-ish star Anthony Anderson in the middle of it.
"It's hard work dressing up and posing on red carpets," Legend, who is part of the cast nominated for La La Land Sunday night, joked. "It's tough!"
Anderson was pulled into the mix by Teigen, and chimed in, "I was juts trying to take a selfie and wait my turn, and now I'm being interviewed. So it's a great time!"
Teigen defended her decision to sit down on Twitter, noting, "It's a long night!"
Meanwhile, Legend—who wore a Gucci tux—opened up about landing his role on La La Land, which he said was his first time acting since Fiddler on the Roof in high school.
"Well, [director] Damian [Chazelle] wanted to meet with us and talk about the film, the music, everything," Legend explained. "I didn't know he wanted me to act in it until a little bit later, and he told me to read the script. He said, 'What do you think about Keith? Could you see yourself playing Keith?' And I said, 'Ok, let's do it!'"
Teigen, wearing Marchesa, said he wasn't nervous at all for the role, noting the only time she's ever really seen him nervous was in the hospital room when their daughter, Luna, was born.
Of course, she also proved to be Legend's biggest fan, making him recite her favorite line from the film for E! News: "How you going to be revolutionary if you're such a traditionalist," Legend recited as Teigen gave him a solid fist bump. LOL!
Perhaps we'll see Legend later in the evening as La La Land is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.