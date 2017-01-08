Camilla Belle Honored at 2017 Art of Elysium Gala: "Thank You, Mom"

As awards season heats up, some of Hollywood's finest gathered for a slightly different cause.

In honor of the Art of Elysium's 10th annual gala, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas, Kristen Bell, James Franco and more famous faces stepped out at Red Studios in Los Angeles Saturday night for an event designed by the evening's honored "Visionary," Stevie Wonder.

During the black tie affair, which was designed to mirror Wonder's vision of "heaven," attendees enjoyed a ballet performance featuring blind dancers while he performed at the piano backed by an orchestra. Legend was announced as next year's "Visionary" while Camilla Belle was also granted the coveted "Spirit of Elysium" Award.

"This is very humbling and just bizarre to be receiving an award essentially for who you are as a person," she said upon accepting the award. "Thank you mom over there."