Shannon de Lima Reflects on Her 28th Birthday Amid Marc Anthony Split

2016 was quite a year for the now 28-year-old Shannon de Lima. Her marriage to singer Marc Anthony came to an end after two years.
Today, the Venezuelan beauty posted a photo of herself in a white bathing suit while reflecting over a gorgeous ocean.
"Today is my birthday number 28. I want to thank everyone that's been so amazing to me, and to those that haven't, I also send them a kiss to brighten up their life...For my family that is the most beautiful thing there is, for my friends (the real ones) I love you all a lot!" the model captioned the photo in Spanish.
"I am very happy to begin this new year, really wanting to enjoy it, and take all that I can from it. I ask God to give me plenty of health to continue to enjoy how beautiful life is...#happybday TO ME!"
Hoy en el día de mi cumpleaños número 28 ???????? quiero agradecer a todos ustedes que siempre han sido tan lindos conmigo, y a los que NO, les mando un beso igual para que se alegren la vida.. A mi familia que para mi son lo mas bello que hay, a mis amigos (los verdaderos) a todos los quiero muchísimo!!!! ?? Estoy comenzando este año muy feliz y con muchas ganas de disfrutarlo y sacar lo mejor de el, y pido a Dios que me de mucha salud para seguir disfrutando de lo bella que es la vida... #happybday TO ME ??????????????? l
Just last week, Anthony and de Lima attended the same Enrique Iglesiasand Gente de Zona concert in La Romana, Dominican Republic, December 30.
Only one thing to note, they weren't there together. In fact, the model was with her ex, the father of her 9-year-old son, Manuel "Coco" Sosa. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old singer was flirty with an unidentified woman as seen in the videos obtained by Telemundo's Suelta la Sopa.
The two never actually coincided on camera, but de Lima danced and cheered for Anthony when he joined the Cuban group on stage.
E! News reported in November 2016, that the couple had split.
The following month, the couple announced their separation.
"After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two-year marriage," the two said in a statement to E! News. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."
They have no children together.