Justin Timberlake, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman: Inside W Magazine's Pre-Golden Globes Party

W did it again last night.

The monthly magazine threw its annual pre-Golden Globes Best Performances Party at the legendary Chateau Marmont hotel—and as usual, it was star-studded.

One of the first to arrive was Natalie Portman. The Oscar winner chatted with the magazine's Stefano Tonchi and Lynn Hirschberg and then had a quick hello with Emma Stone before heading out the door to head to a screening of her film Jackie, hosted by Julia Roberts.

Stone, who is recovering from strep throat, gave a big hug to Moonlight's Mahershala Ali at the inside bar.