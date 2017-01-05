8 Pieces of Gym Equipment Celebs Use but You Probably Don't

We hear you: If someone says "new year, new you" one more time, you're going to hurl.

But come on, you can't tell us you're not even just the slightest bit motivated to reinvigorate your approach to fitness right about now. For a fresh, new spin on your boring gym routine, you might want to consider rotating at least a few of these exciting fitness gadgets into your routine. Be warned: Some, like Khloe Kardashian's nifty ab roller, will only cost you 12 bucks, but others have pricier price points, like Izabel Goulart's $3,000 reformer.

Who: Kate Hudson

What: The Booty Belt, $89.99

For a Pilates workout without a Pilates price tag, the Booty Belt is here to help. Attach the belt to your center, strap in and get to performing those moves you'd usually do in your reformer class.