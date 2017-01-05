8 Pieces of Gym Equipment Celebs Use but You Probably Don't

We hear you: If someone says "new year, new you" one more time, you're going to hurl.

But come on, you can't tell us you're not even just the slightest bit motivated to reinvigorate your approach to fitness right about now. For a fresh, new spin on your boring gym routine, you might want to consider rotating at least a few of these exciting fitness gadgets into your routine. Be warned: Some, like Khloe Kardashian's nifty ab roller, will only cost you 12 bucks, but others have pricier price points, like Izabel Goulart's $3,000 reformer.

Who: Kate Hudson

What: The Booty Belt, $89.99

For a Pilates workout without a Pilates price tag, the Booty Belt is here to help. Attach the belt to your center, strap in and get to performing those moves you'd usually do in your reformer class. 

Who: Julianne Hough

What: Resistance Band Set, $24.98

These relatively inexpensive bands are often overlooked, but they shouldn't be. They come in different levels of stretch to make performing exercises easy or hard, depending on your goals. For a brilliant arm workout, simply stand on the middle and press up. (There are tons of other ways to use them, so get creative!)

I mean, I guess it was their first time... ?????? @ninadobrev @therealsarahhyland @bodybysimone @errrrrrrka

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Who: Sarah Hyland and Nina Dobrev

What: Hexagonal Fitness Mini-Trampoline, $125.99

If cardio is your business, a mini fitness trampoline should be a staple in your at-home gym. Why? It's pretty inexpensive (compared to a treadmill) and while you can do advanced level routines on it, jumping up and down is just as good of a workout. 

Who: Ciara

What: NuFit NuGym Pro530, $1,064.99

Not all free weights are created equal. As you get more advanced and adventurous, you'll need heavy compact ones that are easy to grip while you twist, jump and do all that other good stuff that traditional dumbbells make nearly impossible to perform with. 

I put in work ???? #gymfloww

A video posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Who: Joan Smalls

What: Battle Ropes, $99.50

No matter how good you get at these ropes, they're never easy. Sure, you'll get an arm and ab workout while you're at it, but the real kicker is that these weighted ropes are actually a killer cardio workout, too. 

If I can do it. You can do it. It all starts with day 1! It's a lifestyle now. Snapchat: khloekardashian

A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Who: Khloe Kardashian

What: Ab Roller, $12.86

Ab work is a tricky thing. You can do crunches until you're blue in the face, but until you really reach those deep abs, you won't see the results you want. Enter: the ab roller. It may look odd, but you're guaranteed to be sore after just one session.

Looks complicated, but if I can do it so can you! @kirkmyersfitness @dogpound #curvyfit #pushyourself

A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Who: Ashley Graham

What: Bosu Balance Trainer, $99.99

Anything you can do on the ground, you can do on a Bosu ball...it just takes balance. If you're ready to take your core work to the next level, this half-circle contraption is the man for the job. 

Who else loves pilates? #BodyByIza

A photo posted by Izabel Goulart (@bodybyiza) on

Who: Izabel Goulart

What: Pliates Reformer, $3,345

Nothing stretches and tones your body quite as well as a good, old-fashion Pilates reformer. Sure, a class is expensive (around $30, usually), but if you're a celeb, you likely have a $3,000 one right in the comfort of your at-home gym.

Who's ready to outfit their celeb-worthy, at-home gym?

