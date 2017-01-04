Sophie Turner Shares First Photo of Boyfriend Joe Jonas

Did Sophie Turner just make things Instagram official with new beau Joe Jonas? As they say, a picture's worth a thousand words and this snap is saying all the right ones.

The Game of Thrones star posted a candid shot of the DNCE frontman smoking a cigar on a boat in Miami. The tableau looked like something out of a fashion magazine. "Miami daze," Turner captioned the shot. But, is the starlet also in a daze over her leading man? It certainly looks that way.

In addition to smokes on the sea, over the past few months the two were each other's dates to a friend's November wedding, cozied up at a Kings Of Leon concert and just so happened to be in the same town for Thanksgiving. A day before the annual holiday, the two were snapped by photographers leaving a New York City hotel together.

Most recently, the actress was spotted singing her heart out from a private suite with his younger brother Nick Jonas at DNCE's New Year's Eve weekend concert in Miami.