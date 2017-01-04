Sophie Turner Shares First Photo of Boyfriend Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Did Sophie Turner just make things Instagram official with new beau Joe Jonas? As they say, a picture's worth a thousand words and this snap is saying all the right ones. 

The Game of Thrones star posted a candid shot of the DNCE frontman smoking a cigar on a boat in Miami. The tableau looked like something out of a fashion magazine. "Miami daze," Turner captioned the shot. But, is the starlet also in a daze over her leading man? It certainly looks that way. 

In addition to smokes on the sea, over the past few months the two were each other's dates to a friend's November wedding, cozied up at a Kings Of Leon concert and just so happened to be in the same town for Thanksgiving. A day before the annual holiday, the two were snapped by photographers leaving a New York City hotel together.

Most recently, the actress was spotted singing her heart out from a private suite with his younger brother Nick Jonas at DNCE's New Year's Eve weekend concert in Miami. 

"They're dating exclusively. He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her," a source told People in early December. From all of the their time together, you can say that again. Plus, if he can bring Turner around his friends, bandmates and even his famous brothers, it sounds like Jonas has found himself a winner. 

"The biggest test is bringing her around friends because I have friends who are really tough about new people—we have a really tight circle. You bring them around friends and see if they can handle themselves well—that's usually a good test," Jonas told People of his romantic litmus test. 

Plus, she can't be mean. "I would say she's gotta have a sense of humor and find my weird sense of humor funny," he added to the magazine. 

