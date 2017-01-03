Joely Fisher Knew Debbie Reynolds Would Not Live Without Carrie Fisher: "You Could See It in Her Face"

Despite the tragic circumstance, the sisters kept their promise and spent the holiday at Carrie's hospital bedside with her 24-year-old daughter Billie Lourd and a worried Reynolds.

"I remember just holding [Carrie's] hand and telling her that we were there, that we would make sure her daughter was whole, which she will be," Joely remembered.

It was at Carrie's bedside that Joely also shared a few foreboding moments with the actress' grief-stricken mother, who would pass away just a day after Carrie following a stroke.

"I sat with Debbie and she said to me that she said she was praying for more time. She kept saying that she wanted more time and I knew that if Carrie wasn't going to survive this that Debbie would not," Joely predicted. "You knew it. You could feel it in her tiny, little, beautiful body. You could see it in her face. She would not last without her on the planet. She wouldn't and she didn't."