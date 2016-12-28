Who Was the Hardest Working British Royal in 2016?

Getty Images
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton made headlines with their royal engagements in 2016, but they did not clock in even near as many hours as some of his elder family members.
The hardest working Royal this year has been Anne, Princess Royal, William's 66-year-old aunt and the sister of his father Prince Charles. Anne has been the busiest out of her family, having spent 179 days at royal engagements. The Press Association and the Court Circular, the official record that lists engagements carried out by the Royal family, released the figures Wednesday.
The Princess Royal had also topped the list in 2015. She started undertaking public work at age 18 and has over the years worked with more than 300 charities and organizations, including Transaid, Riders for HealthSave the Children, of which she has served as president since 1970.
The Princess Royal pays a visit to Bunn Fertiliser Limited in Norfolk, celebrating its 200th anniversary this year pic.twitter.com/0J4rMsB0N2— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 21, 2016
The Princess Royal meets #WW2 veterans at commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the first #ArcticConvoys pic.twitter.com/GNEvCCQa4M— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 1, 2016
Charles came in at No. 2, with 139 days. The 68-year-old Prince of Wales serves as president or a patron of more than 400 organizations.
His and Anne's youngest sibling Prince Edward, the 56-year-old Earl of Wessex, came in third with 118 days, while Prince Andrew, the 52-year-old Duke of York, their parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip's third child, worked 112 days and comes in fourth.
Phillip, the 95-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, is No. 5 with 110 days of Royal engagements, while his grandson and Charles' youngest son Prince Harry, 32, is No. 6 with 86 days.
Harry was also the most-traveled senior Royal in 2016, traveling about 61,800 miles on public engagements outside his native United Kingdom. The prince had last month wrapped up a two-week tour of the Caribbean, where he had traveled to seven nations on behalf of his grandmother the queen. The 90-year-old monarch has cut down on her long-haul flights in recent years.
The queen herself and Harry's brother William, 34, both spent 80 days carrying out Royal engagements in 2016. Kate ranks last, with 63 days.
The palace had recently announced the queen will be handing over responsibility of 25 out of her 600 patronages to William, Kate, Harry and other family members.
William had earlier this year brushed off tabloid criticism of him having much fewer Royal engagements than his older relatives. The outlets dubbed him "work-shy."
The backlash intensified in March after Kensington Palace released photos of him and Kate with kids Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, on a ski trip in the French Alps—their first family vacation since their daughter was born.
Asked if it frustrates him to hear criticism about how he is supposedly "not busy enough" or "not working hard enough," William told ITV News, "It's part of the job."