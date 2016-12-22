Sherlock's Martin Freeman & Amanda Abbington Split

BBC One
BBC One
Sherlock's real-life couple has called it quits.
Martin Freeman and longtime partner Amanda Abbington, whose characters Dr. Watson and Mary tied the knot on season 3 of the BBC show last year, are no longer together. The actors have been together since 2001 and share two children—Joe, 10, and Grace, 8.
"I'm not with Amanda anymore," Freeman told The Financial Times in an interview posted Thursday. "It's very, very amicable—I'll always love Amanda."
The 45-year-old actor first met Abbington, 42, on the set of 2000 movie Men Only. They went on to appear together in the 2003 TV movie The Debt , the series The Robinsonsand the films The All Together and Swinging with the Finkels.
BBC One
Freeman did not reveal when the two split. Abbington has not commented on the breakup directly but did thank fans on Twitter Thursday after they tweeted her messages of support.
Thank you. ??— amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) December 22, 2016
The actress said on the BBC show Christmas Kitchen recently that she plans to spend Christmas with her and Freeman's children, BBC News reported.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Meanwhile, her character Mary will be back for the upcoming fourth season of Sherlock, which will premiere on BBC One and PBS on New Year's Day.
Freeman and Abbington appeared together with the rest of the cast, including main star Benedict Cumberbatch, at a screening for the show earlier this week.
Spoiler alert!
And this season is even more about family; Dr. Watson and Mary are now parents.
BBC One
BBC One
"John and Mary are very excited about it - it's their new life together," Freeman told the BBC in an interview posted this week. "They're married and now they're going to start a family which is what people often do. They're in a good place, they're a loving married couple and it's exciting."
"When I was pregnant, it was incredibly nerve-wracking and terrifying and exciting at the same time and I think that's how she will be feeling," Abbington told the BBC, adding. "It doesn't get in the way of [Mary] having adventures but it's certainly the bump that stops her running after stuff. The impending baby is something that they're both looking forward to a lot and Sherlock too actually, despite what he says."