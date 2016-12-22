Princess Diana's Private Letters Reveal Intimate Family Details

Cyril's grandson, Matthew Dickman, added, "He was much loved by the royal family. When he was ill, towards the end of his life, Prince Charles came to see him at his home in London. We have decided to sell some of the items he had purely because there's too much of it to keep."

The letters give a glimpse into Cyril's close relationship with Diana.

In one note, dated Sept. 20, 1984, Diana wrote about Prince William, then 2, and Prince Harry then 5 days old. "Dear Cyril, it was so very kind of you to have sent us such a lovely card, on the arrival of our small son—we both were greatly touched by your thoughtfulness and enormously appreciated it," the princess said. "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!"