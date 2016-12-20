Nobody Wears Ugly Christmas Sweaters Like Miley Cyrus: See Her Wildest Holiday Looks to Date

Miley Cyrus, Christmas 2016

Instagram

If there's one thing Christmas fanatics can depend on year after year, it's Miley Cyrus and her unabashed passion for the holidays. 

The wild child pop songstress is no Grinch, and her massive collection of ugly Christmas sweaters is all the evidence skeptics need to see why she might actually want to relocate to the North Pole. 

But Miley's sweaters aren't just any tacky knits ordered on Amazon Prime the night before heading to a holiday shindig. The 24-year-old goes ALL. OUT. with her Christmas gear, and it's actually pretty epic. 

Take a look at all of Miley's (and her pooches') festive ensembles for the perfect pre-holiday treat: 

Photos

Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The tree isn't the only thing getting lit this year. Well played, Cyrus. 

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

No shocker here, Miley's Christmas is always 4/20 friendly. 

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The holidays wouldn't be complete without a pair of funky reindeer sunglasses, a sequined red and green bow and time spent with the fam!

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

"Baby Emu rockin his cute ass Christmas sweater!!!" she captioned this Kodak moment. 

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Though this pup looks a little hesitant to be rocking a sweater, he's awfully adorable. 

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Apparently, even Santa Claus hits the dab before dropping off presents. 

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley knows what's up when it comes to speaking out in support of incarcerated rappers like Gucci Mane

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

OK, so technically not a Christmas sweater. But it still proves our point that Cyrus belongs at the North Pole with the elves. 

Hey, she's just being Miley!

