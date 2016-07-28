The Voice Season 11 Mentors Revealed: Bette Midler, Charlie Puth and More Join the Coaches

Getty Images
The Voice season 11 mentors are quite an eclectic group. Voice host Carson Daly announced the new names during his day job on NBC's Today. Joining coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys are Bette Midler, Charlie Puth, Sammy Hagar and Joan Jett. See? Eclectic.
Midler will join Shelton's team, Hagar is on Team Adam, Puth is working with Keys and Jett is working on Team Miley.
A special-half hour episode of The Voice will debut on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 p.m. after the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympics. The episode will be blind auditions and mark Cyrus and Keys' debuts as coaches on the popular singing competition. Superstore will also get an Olympics preview on Friday, Aug. 19.
"The Olympics give us a unique chance to expose some of our strongest shows to millions of viewers who might not otherwise see them," Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment Chairman, said in statement. "So we wanted to showcase our great new comedy hit Superstore with a special Olympics-related storyline, as well as blow the doors open on this fall's blind auditions of The Voice featuring Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus—our two new coaches—alongside Blake and Adam. Much appreciation to Mark Lazarus and our sports division who bring us the gift of the Olympics every two years."
The Voice premieres for the season on September 19 on NBC.
