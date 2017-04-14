The Arrangement's Terence Anderson Hallucinates an Alternate Reality After Taking Psychedelic Mushrooms: Watch the Sneak Peek!
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's baby girl is already a fan favorite!
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart gushed about how eager she is to finally meet little Birdie Joe Danielson as the expectant mom nears the end of her pregnancy.
"We're so excited to meet Birdie!" the WWE Superstar told us. "Of course, I was saying to Brie, Birdie's going to be so spoiled and she's going to be so loved. It's going to be great for the whole world to see what she looks like and to share Brie's journey with her."
But it's still hard for Nattie to believe her longtime friend is already preparing for motherhood. "I cannot wrap my head around the fact that Brie is having a baby," she said. "It still blows my mind that she's pregnant. It seems like yesterday that I was wrestling her. Now, she's going to be a mom."
According to Nikki Bella, her twin sister "looks like she's due any minute," so Nattie won't have to wait much longer for a proper introduction to the wee Bella. And just like Nattie, the aunt-to-be is also impatiently awaiting her niece's arrival.
"I cannot wait to meet Birdie Joe!" the newly-engaged wrestler said. "I can't wait to see if she's going to look like Bryan, if she's going to look like Brie, how Brie's going to be as a mom. Personally, I'm really hoping that she looks like Brie, so she can be my mini-me."
It also seems Nattie isn't the only one planning to spoil the new baby with lots of attention, affection and…designer clothes!
"When Brie and Bryan go on their hikes through wherever for like two weeks, I can take Birdie and deck her out in Chanel and Louis Vuitton and, you know, we won't tell Bryan!" Nikki shared. "I just can't wait to have these little fun days with her."
Can you feel all this love already, Birdie?!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!