He put a ring on it!

John Cena just proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. The proposal took place after the couple defeated The Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag team match.

John and Nikki have been together for about five years, and the couple's relationship has been well documented on Total Divas and Total Bellas.

During an April 2016 episode of Total Divas, Nikki wished John would propose to her.

"You guys, John finally told me on our three-year anniversary that marriage doesn't bother him anymore, he wants to marry me, he wants to be married to me," Nikki told her friends.

She then gushed, "I want him next to me my whole life. I can't live without him."