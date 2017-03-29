It's that time again!

The energy will be out of control this Sunday, April 2 when WrestleMania 33 kicks off in front of the sold-out crowd at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., while the rest of the world catches the action on WWE Network.

Just like in the past, the year's grandest wrestling event is sure to be a can't-miss spectacular with competitive showdowns, incredible performances and jaw-dropping surprises. So, without further ado, here are the biggest moments to start looking forward to!