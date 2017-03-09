A little baby Bella is almost here!
Expectant Total Divas star Brie Bella is gracing the cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine's April issue (out now) and opening up about tackling her greatest challenge yet: motherhood.
E! News got the exclusive first look at her stunning photo shoot and the accompanying interview, in which she reveals the adorable name she and husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) have already chosen for their little girl. So, are you ready for it?
Birdy Joe Danielson!
Too cute, right? Well, Brie and Bryan certainly seem to think so, as well.
"Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me," Brie explains in the publication. "Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names. I didn't realize how hard it was to find girl 'B' names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!"
In an exclusive chat with E! News on set, the mom-to-be also discussed some of the contenders that were previously in the running.
"We're between Branch, Birdy, Brayden, Brynn and Bridget," the 33-year-old wrestler shared. "My husband loves Branch. I was like, 'Well, eh, you know that can go two ways.' Someone told me, 'Just keep going to Starbucks and say your name is Branch and see how you feel when they say it out loud!'"
But, in the end, it was Birdy that came out the winner. And, coincidentally, Birdiebee is also the name of Brie's lingerie brand with twin sister Nikki Bella!
Looking ahead the next few months, Brie and Bryan already have a plan set in place for Birdy's arrival into the world.
"I'm preparing for a natural birth," the WWE star tells the magazine. "I hope I can stick with that, but obviously I'm open to medical help if need be. You don't know what can happen. The baby could come early, or you could need an emergency C-section. So much of that scares me! But I know I can stand pain because of my career."
She adds, "Childbirth is going to be more painful that wrestling, but I know I will survive."
Fans of the couple will be excited to learn the Total Bellas cameras will be in the delivery room to capture the extraordinary moment for season two of the E! series. However, that's where Brie has decided to draw the line, at least for a short period.
"I'm going to allow them to document me giving birth and having this little miracle," she says. "But they won't be with me and Bryan for a few weeks after the baby's born. It's such a special time that I don't want the cameras interfering. I'm not even interested in being on social media."
She continues, "I just want my husband and me to be a couple figuring out that first month privately. We plan to enjoy every moment without a producer saying, 'Hey, can we move everything over here?' I just want to sit on the couch and breastfeed my baby."
Amen to that!
