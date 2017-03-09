A little baby Bella is almost here!

Expectant Total Divas star Brie Bella is gracing the cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine's April issue (out now) and opening up about tackling her greatest challenge yet: motherhood.

E! News got the exclusive first look at her stunning photo shoot and the accompanying interview, in which she reveals the adorable name she and husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) have already chosen for their little girl. So, are you ready for it?

Birdy Joe Danielson!

Too cute, right? Well, Brie and Bryan certainly seem to think so, as well.