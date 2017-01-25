BRAND NEW
Revenge Body Contestant Reveals She's a Sexual Assault Survivor, Tells Khloe Kardashian She ''Turned to Food'' After Trauma

by Jess Cohen

It hasn't been an easy road for Jill.

On Thursday's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, contestant Jill opens up to host Khloe Kardashian about her devastating experiences growing up. When Jill was a freshman in high school, her father passed away. Then a year later, her mother passed while Jill was a sophomore.

During their conversation in the clip above, Khloe talks about losing her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., when she was growing up and tells Jill that while she lost one parent she "can't imagine" losing both.

When Khloe asks Jill what she thinks "triggered" her weight gain, Jill tells Khloe that while out with friends one night, she was "taken" from a club and was "sexually assaulted."

"I don't know if I was drugged, I don't know if I drank too much, but regardless I didn't consent because I didn't even realize I was being taken," Jill says.

From that point on, Jill explains that she "turned to food," and now she's trying to find her way back.

Take a look at the clip above to see Jill tell her story and see what else Khloe had to say about how she reacted to her dad's death. Then be sure to watch Revenge Body to see Jill's journey!

For free, confidential help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit rainn.org.

