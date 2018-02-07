Hailey Baldwin Applauds Kylie Jenner for Handling Her Pregnancy in a ''Mature Way''
Hailey Baldwin couldn't be more proud of her close friend Kylie Jenner.
The model shared a congratulatory message to the new mom at tonight's amfAR Gala in New York City, telling E! News' Zuri Hall she "can't wait" to meet Stormi Webster.
"I'm super excited for her," Baldwin gushed. "I think that she's so awesome for doing this the way that she's done it. I think it was a really mature way for her to have handled this whole thing being 20 and welcoming a child into the world is not an easy thing for anybody, so I mean she's going to be the best mom ever."
As fans know, Kylie never addressed her widely-reported pregnancy until announcing Stormi's birth in a heartfelt message and accompanying video detailing her and boyfriend Travis Scott's road to baby.
Baldwin continued in our interview, "She's always been the very nurturing type of person and I just can't wait to meet the baby!"
Just yesterday, Kylie revealed the name of her newborn daughter with a new photo of Stormi grasping her mom's fingers. A source described the makeup mogul's initial introduction to motherhood as the "happiest [days] of her life," adding, "She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there's nothing that's ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed."
Likewise, an insider told E! News Travis is "in love" with his baby girl and is "so grateful she is healthy."
And as Kylie and Travis' continue to get to know little Stormi, there's no question they'll have the support of loved ones like Baldwin every step of the way.
