Besties fight too and Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq are no different.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe and Malika sit down to hash out the issues that have been keeping them apart.

"We don't spend a lot of Malika and Khloe time. We spend a lot of Malika, Khloe and the guy time," Malika admits.

"I do love the boys. I do have a great relationship with them, but it's not our relationship," Khloe ensured.

An emotional Malika revealed that ultimately, she didn't want to come "secondary" in her friendship with Khloe despite the fact that KoKo had moved thousands of miles away to Cleveland.