Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq Fight Over How Much Time KoKo Spends With Tristan Thompson and His Friends on KUWTK

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 7:00 AM

Besties fight too and Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq are no different.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe and Malika sit down to hash out the issues that have been keeping them apart.

"We don't spend a lot of Malika and Khloe time. We spend a lot of Malika, Khloe and the guy time," Malika admits.

"I do love the boys. I do have a great relationship with them, but it's not our relationship," Khloe ensured.

An emotional Malika revealed that ultimately, she didn't want to come "secondary" in her friendship with Khloe despite the fact that KoKo had moved thousands of miles away to Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian Finds Out She's Pregnant--OMG!

"It is a bit of a strain. I don't wanna blame you because you moved. That's so childish. But I think it's hard. You and I, we went from seeing each other how many days a week to seeing each other every other month," Malika griped.

Though she didn't fully agree with Malika's side of the story, Khloe comforted her BFF and insisted that she would make the time.

"If Malika feels like I'm not good at giving her that individual one-on-one time, I have to be more aware of that and I need to make a better effort," Khloe insisted.

In the end, the girls worked it out like they always do.

Watch the girls make up in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

