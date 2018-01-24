Let's be honest: For Hollywood standards, the Kardashian-Jenner family is a pretty open book.

Whether allowing cameras into their homes or documenting their day-to-day routines on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars are very generous in sharing their lives with fans.

But in recent months, Kylie Jenner in particular has chosen to live a much more private life that includes a lot less selfies and appearances in front of a camera.

At the same time, followers of the businesswoman haven't been able to ignore the reports that Kylie is pregnant and expecting her first child with Travis Scott.

The combination has made the interest and popularity involving Kylie greater than ever before.