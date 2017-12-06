Revenge is a dish best served sweet!

In a preview from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are peeved after learning their mama Kris Jenner tricked them into buying her lavish gifts. The sisters buy Kris two of her favorite cakes to show their love before going in for the attack.

"We wanted to truly thank you," Kim says. "For what? Kris asks.

"For just being you," Khloe smiles.

"That's my favorite cake," a beaming Kris says. "I love that cake."