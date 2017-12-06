BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian Give Kris Jenner "Two Cakes to the Face" as Payback for Scamming Them

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

See All the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Photos So Far!

Saint West

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Birthday Boy Saint West: "I Love You So Much"

Revenge is a dish best served sweet!

In a preview from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are peeved after learning their mama Kris Jenner tricked them into buying her lavish gifts. The sisters buy Kris two of her favorite cakes to show their love before going in for the attack.

"We wanted to truly thank you," Kim says. "For what? Kris asks.

"For just being you," Khloe smiles.

"That's my favorite cake," a beaming Kris says. "I love that cake."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Katch-Up S14, EP.9

KUWTK 1410, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

E!

Kim distracts Kris with a hug as Khloe grabs one of the cakes and dumps it on Kris' head!

"What is wrong with you?!" Kris screams covered in cake and frosting. "What the hell are you doing?"

Kris then reads the message on the cakes: "How does payback taste? Sweet revenge."

"You've been manipulating all of us and using your daughters to buy you s--t. Are you crazy?" Khloe asks.

Kim Kardashian's Mommy Style

KUWTK 1410, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

E!

Kim adds, "I talked to Kylie and she did not get you that toaster. So you fully scammed us."

"If that's what it takes for me to get you guys to be nice to me, at least I'm smart enough to figure that out!" Kris replies.

"You're teaching us bribing, lying, scamming," Kim says before Khloe pounds Kris with another cake.

"This will show her not to mess with us again," Khloe smiles. "You're gonna get two cakes to the face, Kris!"

Watch the food fight go down in the video above!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Food , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.