Look what a decade can do!

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane to see how much all the girls have changed since the KUWTK premiere in 2007.

Needless to say, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie have all evolved in terms of their personal style and fashions. But some of their past looks might may you say, "OMG!"

Check out five amazing GIFs that show how much the Kardashian-Jenner girls have changed.