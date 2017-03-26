BRAND NEW
Kim Kardashian Reveals Plans to Have a Third Child With Kanye West!

by Brett Malec

Kim Kardashian wants baby No. 3!

In this shocking promo for next Sunday's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the E! star drops a baby bombshell.

"I'm going to try to have one more baby," Kanye West's other half says.

However, Kim, who's had difficult pregnancies in the past with daughter North West and son Saint West, encounters some hiccups while trying to get pregnant again. 

"I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," Kim adds.

Watch the clip for yourself to hear Kim reveals the big baby news!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

