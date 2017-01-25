Sometimes, you just can't put a price on love.

It's hard to believe that today marks a very special occasion in Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship. Believe it or not, Wednesday signals one year since the two decided to make their romance Instagram official.

While this couple has experienced their fair share of highs and lows in the public eye, the birth of their daughter Dream Kardashian has helped get this pair focused on what really matters.

Whether documenting baby's first doctor visits together or enjoying family play dates with King Cairo, both mom and dad have tried to keep their relationship drama at a minimum in recent weeks.