Fashion Police's NeNe Leakes Thinks Gabrielle Union's ''Thirst Is Real'' in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Oscars After-Party

by Gabi Duncan

Lights, camera, fashion!

Fashion Police hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho are back tonight to weigh in on all the looks from the jaw-dropping 2017 Oscars and the subsequent star-studded after-parties.

Janelle Monáe stunned in Elie Saab. Emma Stone shined in gold Givenchy Haute Couture. Taraji P. Henson brought the glamour in black Alberta Ferretti. But between all the red carpet statements, you can be sure no fashion moment will be safe from the panel's style analysis.

Fashion Police, 2017 Oscars

E!

Photos

Fashion Police: 2017 Oscars

Gabrielle Union, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Case in point: Gabrielle Union.

NeNe and Brad both had very strong opinions on the ultra-revealing Jean Paul Gaultier dress the Being Mary Jane actress wore to Vanity Fair's annual Academy Awards celebration.

"Just looking at this clearly says the thirst is real, honey," NeNe says. "When you look at somebody like Gabrielle in a dress like this, you say to yourself, 'Honey, just stick to what you know.' OK, because this is not your arena."

She continues, "I just feel like she's in her swimsuit and then she put a little robe on the side of her arm. It's just not a good look for her. It's like, why?!"

Celebrity stylist Brad also agreed. "Do you know what, NeNe? I think she should Gaultier home and put on another dress," he quipped. LOL!

Check out the hilarious clip above!

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Oscars special tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!

