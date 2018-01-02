Hoda Kotb is doing double duty!

On Tuesday morning, Hoda was named co-anchor of Today alongside Savannah Guthrie. The news comes after Matt Lauer's departure in November over sexual misconduct allegations. With Hoda working as a co-anchor with Savannah, does that mean she'll no longer co-host with Kathie Lee Gifford during the fourth hour?

Don't panic, because Hoda has assured E! News that she will be doing both roles. "I'll still do the 4th hour with Kathie Lee," Hoda shared. "Someone needs to drink the wine!" Phew. That was a close call. So what did Matt have to say about his replacement?