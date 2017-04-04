Mama June is making a major promise!
Last Friday, Mama June revealed her incredible weight loss on Mama June: From Not to Hot. The reality star was originally a size 18, but on the finale of the show, she showed off her size 4 body.
On the episode, Mama June discussed why she wanted to lose the weight.
"My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous," she explained. "But it's no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally."
So how does Mama June plan on keeping the pounds off? She just revealed her diet and fitness plan in a new interview with People, and it sounds like she's ready to make better choices when it comes to food, maintain portion control and exercise.
Mama June also promised she'll "never go back" to her pre-300 pound weight loss size.
Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop on Mama June's health plan and learn more about her weight loss journey!
