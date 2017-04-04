Mama June is making a major promise!

Last Friday, Mama June revealed her incredible weight loss on Mama June: From Not to Hot. The reality star was originally a size 18, but on the finale of the show, she showed off her size 4 body.

On the episode, Mama June discussed why she wanted to lose the weight.

"My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous," she explained. "But it's no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally."