O-M-G!
Mama June has debuted her brand-new super 4 figure for the world to see and she surely didn't disappoint.
The star of Mama June: From Not to Hot has undergone countless surgeries to slim down to her smaller size and documented her entire journey on the weekly reality show.
And while her famous daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was initially hesitant over her mom's weight loss mission, she came around during tonight's finale.
"I'm really proud of her," she told the cameras during the hit show. "She looks great."
Mama June opened up about her massive transformation during a confessional, saying, "I feel like [I'm] becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like [I was] on the inside."
In a clip released to E! News earlier, the 37-year-old explained the real reason behind why she wanted to lose weight.
"My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it's no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally."
Mama June also admitted that she's still struggling with the pressure she faces from the world to lose the weight and fit into the red dress that was initially her goal to wear during her ex's wedding.
"I don't want to disappoint everybody and not be the skinny Mama June that everybody is looking forward to. But if I go with something as serious as the next surgery, it can't be about making everyone happy—it's got to be about me."
Tonight, after the finale aired, Mama June took to Twitter to thank fans for their ongoing support throughout her show and journey.
"I've been through a long road I'm so proud of where I came from," she wrote.
And the rest, as they say, is history. Mama June not only dropped the weight and went through with the surgeries to slim down, but it appears that she found happiness in her new healthier lifestyle.